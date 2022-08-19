Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.08.2022 19:49:00

NASP Verified Subrogation Data

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certain industry reports, articles, websites, and speakers are making false claims that "missed subrogation is costing insurers $15B annually and 32% of recoverable claims are not pursued." These groups are falsely using the name of NASP (National Association of Subrogation Professionals) without permission and erroneously citing NASP as the source. The claims are untrue. The data is false and does not represent true metrics of the subrogation industry.    

Strategically Guiding the Subrogation Industry Through Education, Advocacy and Networking.

NASP Benchmarking reports are a trusted source of accurate and timely subrogation data. 

NASP Benchmarking reports are a trusted source of accurate and timely subrogation data.  For more information, visit https://subrogation.org/benchmarking, or contact NASP's CEO, Leslie Wiernik, at 1-800-574-9961.

About NASP:  www.subrogation.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasp-verified-subrogation-data-301609336.html

SOURCE National Association of Subrogation Professionals (NASP)

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im Abwärtssog -- Asiens Börsen letztlich richtungslos
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich in der Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen