Naspers FY22 Group Revenue Up 24%

(RTTNews) - Naspers Ltd. (NPSN.L), on Monday, reported strong revenue growth with profitability in core operations for the year ending 31 March 2022.

FY group revenue rose 24% to US$36.7 billion from US$29.6 billion last year. Ecommerce revenue was US$10.7 billion, an increase of 49%, compared to US$6.8 billion in the previous year, with profitability in core operations.

Core headline earnings declined 16% to US$2.1 billion from US$3.5 billion in fiscal 2021, reflecting a lower contribution from Tencent, post the Group's sale of 2% of its holdings in Tencent, increased investment in growth adjacencies and strategic M&A, and higher finance costs.

Bob van Dijk, Group CEO, Prosus and Naspers, said, "In FY22, we delivered strong growth and scale across our businesses, positioning them for continued growth. We invested in our segments and strategic M&A over the year, reflecting our belief in the potential of the businesses we are building. Looking ahead, we will seek to regularly crystallise the value that we are creating..."