DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Personnel

Natale Capri Sole Head of Business Unit Performance Materials as Thomas Sul Transitions into Retirement



16.01.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Media Release DKSH has announced Natale Capri as the sole Head of the Business Unit Performance Materials, building on his more than ten years of experience as Business Unit Co-Head. Thomas Sul, the former Co-Head, will transition into retirement. Zurich, Switzerland, January 16, 2026 – DKSH today announced that Thomas Sul, Co-Head of the Business Unit Performance Materials and Member of the Executive Committee, has decided to gradually scale down his activities as he eases into retirement and has stepped down from his role as Co-Head and Member of the Executive Committee. Natale Capri, who has served as Co-Head for over ten years, assumes full responsibility as Head of the Business Unit Performance Materials and remain a Member of the Executive Committee.



After nearly 30 years at DKSH, Thomas Sul leaves behind a remarkable legacy. Under his co-leadership, Performance Materials has achieved significant milestones, including driving globalization, strengthening business development, realizing multiple acquisitions, and doubling operating profit. Thomas will continue to contribute his expertise in a strategic capacity after scaling down his activities in the first quarter of 2026.



Stefan P. Butz, CEO of DKSH, said: “Thomas Sul, as Co-Head, has been instrumental in shaping the Business Unit Performance Materials into what it is today. His client and customer focus, people-centric leadership, and deep industry expertise have contributed to the Business Unit’s success and culture. I would like to thank Thomas for his outstanding legacy at DKSH. At the same time, I am confident that Natale Capri, together with the team, will lead the Business Unit to new heights.” About DKSH

For 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people’s lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 28,060 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2024. www.dksh.com For further information, please contact: DKSH Holding Ltd. Till Leisner Head, Investor & Media Relations, Sustainability Phone +41 44 386 7315 till.leisner@dksh.com

Melanie Grüter Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7211 melanie.grueter@dksh.com

End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News