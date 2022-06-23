Natalist Introduces New Products to Support Every Stage of the Reproductive Journey

The Women's Health Startup Aims to Expand Product Portfolio and Access to Offerings with Retail Expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natalist , a women's health company founded and led by moms that offers consumers fertility, pregnancy, and postpartum essentials that are 100% plastic neutral, announced today the launch of four new products, including CoQ10 Gummies, Prenatal Gummies, Pregnancy Test Strips, and an at-home collection Women's Fertility Test. These products are now available at Natalist.com and retailers nationwide as the brand rapidly expands to bring high-quality, doctor-recommended products and resources to people at every stage of their reproductive journeys.

"A recent Natalist survey told us that 75% of consumers don't feel particularly confident in understanding their fertility health during a time when the market is full of products that don't live up to their promises," said Jenifer Dasho, General Manager of Natalist and Chief Marketing Officer of Everly Health. "Natalist is here to change that with fertility, pregnancy, and postpartum products designed by moms and doctors to support every step of your reproductive journey."

Natalist's existing portfolio of fertility and pregnancy products are available in retail stores nationwide including Target, Whole Foods and Rite Aid in addition to debuting in CVS Pharmacy in May. Natalist products range from at-home ovulation and pregnancy tests to evidence-backed supplements. The new product line will also be found in retail stores and consists of:

CoQ10 Gummies ($40) : Formulated with ubiquinone, a powerful antioxidant that can help support egg quality and sperm health. 1

: Formulated with ubiquinone, a powerful antioxidant that can help support egg quality and sperm health. Prenatal Gummies ($29) : Soft and chewy gummy form is easy to take when dealing with constipation or nausea. Doctor-formulated with premium ingredients including choline which can help support spinal cord development; DHA which may assist brain, eye, and nervous system growth; folate which can aid in the prevention of neural tube defects; and iron which may help supply oxygen to the fetus. 1

: Soft and chewy gummy form is easy to take when dealing with constipation or nausea. Doctor-formulated with premium ingredients including choline which can help support spinal cord development; DHA which may assist brain, eye, and nervous system growth; folate which can aid in the prevention of neural tube defects; and iron which may help supply oxygen to the fetus. Early Pregnancy Test Strips ($16) : 15 pregnancy test strips clinically proven to be over 99% accurate while using 81% less plastic than midstream pregnancy tests so you can leave a smaller footprint on the environment. 2

: 15 pregnancy test strips clinically proven to be over 99% accurate while using 81% less plastic than midstream pregnancy tests so you can leave a smaller footprint on the environment. Women's Fertility Test ($149) : In partnership with Natalist's sister brand Everlywell, this at-home collection test measures five key hormones that influence fertility, including Luteinizing Hormone (LH), Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH), Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone (TSH), Estradiol, and Total Testosterone. The test is just one of many fertility offerings and services Natalist and Everlywell will collaborate on this year.

: In partnership with Natalist's sister brand Everlywell, this at-home collection test measures five key hormones that influence fertility, including Luteinizing Hormone (LH), Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH), Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone (TSH), Estradiol, and Total Testosterone. The test is just one of many fertility offerings and services Natalist and Everlywell will collaborate on this year. Additionally, a magnesium drink mix is expected to launch on Natalist.com this summer.

Natalist Medical Advisor and OBGYN Dr. Kenosha Gleaton commented, "High quality, easy-to-understand fertility care can be difficult to access. Natalist is uniquely positioned to serve women and families on their path to parenthood with its comprehensive and affordable products. Whether you're looking to learn more about the hormones that influence fertility, confirm early pregnancy, or ensure you're getting the essential vitamins and nutrients to help support your growing baby, Natalist has a solution."

The introduction of these fertility and pregnancy support products and accompanying expansion into new retail stores is a natural progression for Natalist, which aims to champion women and families as they navigate their reproductive health journeys through a sustainable, stigma-free, and science-backed approach. For more information, visit natalist.com .

1These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Vitamins and supplements offered through Natalist are not meant to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

2Over 99% accurate when used up to 3 days before your expected period; 96% accurate when used up to 4 days before your expected period; 78% accurate when used up to 5 days before your expected period, as early as six (6) days before the day of the missed period.

About Natalist

Founded in 2019 and acquired by Everly Health in 2021, Natalist is led by a team of moms and doctors on a mission to reduce the historical shame, misinformation, and outdated product offerings women experience on their path to parenthood. Inspired by their own complex fertility journeys, the Natalist team offers fertility, pregnancy, and postpartum essentials that are science-backed and designed with sustainability in mind.

Natalist takes the guesswork out of reproductive health with thoughtfully designed products that empower consumers to support every step of their fertility health and reproductive journeys. As part of the brand's Mother Earth initiative, all Natalist products are 100% certified plastic neutral. For more information on Natalist, visit natalist.com and get social on Instagram .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natalist-introduces-new-products-to-support-every-stage-of-the-reproductive-journey-301573972.html

SOURCE Natalist