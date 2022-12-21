Natasha King Joins American Foundation for Suicide Prevention as First Executive Vice President and Chief People, Culture and Diversity Officer During Time of Expansion

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Natasha King to the position of executive vice president and chief people, culture and diversity officer. AFSP is the nation's largest suicide prevention organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death. King joined AFSP in August 2022 and reports to Chief Executive Officer Robert Gebbia.

King brings 25 years of experience working for mission-based organizations providing healthcare, social services and prevention education and support, often in underserved communities. From developing strategies to meet the needs of an ever-changing workforce, helping nonprofit organizations to successfully manage organizational change related to growth, restructures, and program expansion, designing supportive and comprehensive benefits and wellness programs, establishing policies and procedures that promote inclusion, to starting her own consulting firm, King's breadth of skill will be an asset to support and guide AFSP's period of expansion. The organization has increased the number of employees by 34% in 2022 and seen the addition of two chapters to total 73 across the country, including one in Puerto Rico.

"It is truly an honor to join AFSP. It is a dynamic organization doing critical work to fight suicide across the nation," said King. "The level of passion and commitment towards realizing its mission I've seen by the leadership team and the entire staff is remarkable. I look forward to supporting all employees and to lending my talents to further develop an organization that assures AFSP's future success."

In the new executive leadership role, King oversees the organization's human resources plans focusing on staff and organizational culture growth. King provides strategic leadership for recruiting highly qualified and diverse talent, maintaining a supportive workplace and cultivating a culture that exemplifies inclusion in its workforce, programming and perspectives.

"King is an industry leader with a successful record of strengthening organizational culture and centering DEI advancement," said Gebbia. "Adding her position reflects our commitment to enhancing workforce diversity, equity and inclusion, and to making AFSP a great place to work for all employees. We are excited to have her join our organization and are inspired by the energy and expertise that she brings in support of AFSP's work to save lives and help those affected by suicide."

Before joining AFSP, King served as the vice president and chief people officer for Sojourner Family Peace Center, as director of human resources for Vivent Health (Formerly AIDS Resource Center of WI, Inc.) and as the medical practice manager for Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Services. King also founded InterworKing Consulting Group, an independent consulting firm that provides full-spectrum human resources consultation services to nonprofit organizations and small businesses.

In addition to her professional success, King brings a commitment to changing the conversation on mental health. King is a suicide loss survivor and comes from a family of mental health professionals who specialize in providing psychiatric care and therapeutic services.

King is a graduate of Spelman College, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, and has earned a Master of Arts in Human Resources Management and a Master of Business Administration from the Keller Graduate School of Management in Wisconsin. King is a certified Senior Professional in Human Resources and is a graduate of the FBI Leadership Academy and Future Milwaukee Program of Marquette University. She is also a current board member at Wisconsin Community Services Inc., a nonprofit that provides a continuum of services for individuals facing challenges with justice system involvement and behavioral health needs as they bridge the gap between where they are today and where they would like to be.

As a health organization, AFSP is dedicated to equity in addressing the mental health and suicide prevention needs among underserved populations. We are committed to a process of change knowing that long-term, sustained efforts are needed to improve access to culturally informed, evidence-based quality mental health care. AFSP is committed to building a staff team and culture that reflects and understands the communities it seeks to impact.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss . AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, DC, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states including Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report , and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention