Natera Aktie
WKN DE: A14VPJ / ISIN: US6323071042
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19.11.2026 20:20:02
Natera vs. Tempus AI: Which Blood Test Pioneer Has the Better Stock Buy for 2027?
Can modern diagnostics and artificial intelligence reshape the future of medicine? Investors looking for growth must choose between Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) and Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) as they target the next era of healthcare.
Natera focuses on liquid biopsy and genetic testing to provide insights into oncology and reproductive health. Tempus AI applies large-scale data analysis and machine learning to help physicians personalize patient treatments. Both companies sit at the intersection of biology and technology, but their financial structures and risk profiles differ significantly for those looking toward 2027.
Natera is a global leader in molecular diagnostics, specializing in cell-free DNA testing for oncology, women's health, and organ health. It serves a global network of partners, relying on Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for sequencers and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for data hosting to manage its genomic data. The company is actively expanding its reach through collaborations, such as its partnership for minimal residual disease testing in China, while targeting a large total addressable market among healthcare stocks focusing on precision diagnostics.
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Nachrichten zu Natera Inc
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04.11.26
|Ausblick: Natera zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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05.08.26
|Ausblick: Natera gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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05.06.26
|Druckenmiller baut Depot um: Natera massiv aufgestockt, Argentinien-Wette geht auf (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Natera Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Natera Inc
|289,92
|0,15%
|Tempus AI
|52,29
|-4,16%
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