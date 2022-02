Meyer Burger Technology AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Nathalie Benedikt leaves Meyer Burger for private reasons



15-Feb-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Nathalie Benedikt, who was appointed to the Executive Board as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at the beginning of the year, has requested the termination of her contract due to private reasons. Thus, the internationally experienced CFO is leaving Meyer Burger Technology Ltd after only a few weeks.



'Meyer Burger is one of the most exciting and promising companies in the globally emerging solar industry. Personally, I felt very comfortable during my time at the company and wish the entire Meyer Burger team every success in achieving its goals," said Nathalie Benedikt.



The business administration graduate had been appointed as a new member of the Executive Board of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd as of Jan. 1, 2022, to succeed Jürgen Schiffer as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), who had overseen the technology company's transformation into a global manufacturer of high-performance solar modules and cells since October 2020.



Nathalie Benedikt will leave the company after the finalization of the 2021 financial statements. Subsequently, her duties will be divided among the management team on an interim basis until the position is filled.



'We very much regret that Nathalie Benedikt is leaving Meyer Burger after such a short time, although we respect her private motives. We wish her the very best for her future,' said Chairman of the Board Franz Richter. 'We will start the search for a suitable successor as soon as possible. We are confident that we will find the right person with the experience to assume responsibility for the areas of finance, controlling, IT, risk management and investor relations.'

