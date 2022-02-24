NATHAN MOORE NAMED PRESIDENT, GLOBAL SALES AND MARKETING, OF MARY KAY INC.

DALLAS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cosmetic company Mary Kay Inc. announced today that Nathan Moore has been appointed President, Global Sales and Marketing, and will assume responsibility for all Mary Kay markets around the world. In this newly created and expanded role, Nathan will manage all region leadership teams, as well as global marketing and global strategy and insights teams, in an effort to best support the heart of the business—Mary Kay's independent sales force members.

The announcement comes as no surprise after Nathan's 27-year tenure with the company. He joined Mary Kay in 1995 as a staff attorney and in just seven years was promoted to General Counsel and appointed to the company's executive team. In January 2017, Nathan was named Region President of Mary Kay North America, leading the U.S. and Canadian markets, which he will continue to do in his newly appointed role as Global President.

Nathan's commitment to Mary Kay's mission of enriching the lives of women is apparent throughout his many years of service. In 1998, Nathan was a founding member of the Mary Kay Culture Committee, which is dedicated to preserving the unique culture and strong values established by the company's trailblazing founder Mary Kay Ash. He has also served on the Board of Directors for the Mary Kay Ash Foundation, which has donated more than $88 million to domestic violence shelters and research for cancers affecting women.

"If you know Nathan, you know he is deeply passionate about Mary Kay's mission and vision," said David Holl, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Mary Kay Inc. "He leads with conviction, enthusiasm and a steadiness that never wavers, and we are confident that he will continue to drive success for the Mary Kay independent sales force around the world for years to come."

