Nathan Rock Appointed as Director of Sales at Raisbeck Engineering

SEATTLE, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raisbeck Engineering is pleased to announce the appointment of Nathan Rock as the new Director of Sales. In his new role, Nathan will initially focus on sales of Raisbeck's EPIC Caravan drag reduction system, overseeing the company's sales strategy, managing customer relationships, and driving revenue growth.

Nathan brings to Raisbeck Engineering over 20 years of experience in a combination of aviation maintenance and sales, having previously worked for leading aerospace and defense companies. Before joining Raisbeck Engineering, Nathan was the Sr Operations Manager of the 737 Program at Spirit AeroSystems, where he led a team responsible for generating over $100 million in annual revenue.

"Nathan's impressive track record in sales and his deep understanding of the aerospace industry make him the ideal candidate to lead our Caravan sales," said Hal Chrisman, President of Raisbeck Engineering. "Importantly, Nathan has significant experience with both the Caravan and King Air from his time at Textron, one of our King Air dealers, and Empire Airlines, a Caravan 208B operator. We are excited to have him onboard and look forward to his contributions in expanding our customer base and driving revenue growth."

"I am honored to be joining the Raisbeck Engineering team and excited to take on this new challenge," said Nathan. "I look forward to working with the sales team to deliver exceptional results and drive growth for the company."

Raisbeck Engineering is a leading provider of high-performance aircraft systems and components for the aerospace industry. With over 35 years of experience, the company is known for its innovative products and commitment to customer satisfaction.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.raisbeck.com.

Acorn Growth Companies (AGC) is a middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. More information can be found at AcornGrowthCompanies.com.

