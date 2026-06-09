09.06.2026 15:48:45

Nathan's Famous Q4 Profit Drops, Adj. EBITDA Rises, Merger With Smithfield Foods To Close In H2

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, restaurant chain Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NATH), which is in $450 million deal to be merged with Smithfield Foods inc., reported lower profit in the fourth quarter of 2026. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA reported a steady growth in the same quarter.

Net income for the fourth quarter dropped to $2.81 million from $4.24 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share went down to $0.68 from $1.03 in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA, however, rose to $7.59 million from $7.10 million in the same quarter in 2025.

Total revenue went up to $35.07 million from $30.79 million in the prior year.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors of the company, as permitted under the Merger Agreement, declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share, which is payable on June 30, to the shareholders at the close of the business on June 22.

Regarding its planned merger with with Smithfield Foods and Boardwalk Merger Sub Inc., the company noted that the anticipated closing timeline has shifted, and the transaction is now expected to close in the second half of 2026. Previously, the deal was expected to close in the first half of 2026.

Following the deal, Nathan's will become a privately-held company.

On the Nasdaq, the pre-market shares were trading 1.56 percent lower at $100.69, after closing Monday's regular trading at 0.44 percent higher.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:46 Komplettverkauf bei Microsoft: Diese US-Aktien hält der Gates Foundation Trust im 1. Quartal 2026
08.06.26 Pershing Square-Depot im Umbau: Ackman kauft Microsoft und reduziert Google-Anteil
07.06.26 Aktien von Microsoft, Amazon, Apple & Co.: Diese Änderungen gab es in Q1 2026 im Depot von Jeremy Grantham
07.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 23
07.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 23: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Angriffe zwischen Iran und Israel eingestellt: ATX sehr fest -- DAX höher -- Wall Street stärker -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich weitestgehend erholt
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichnen Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigt sich am Dienstag mit Aufschlägen. Anleger in Asien griffen am Dienstag fast allerorts beherzt zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen