NATIONAL AIR CARGO SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH NORTHLINK AVIATION FOR TERMINAL CAPACITY AT TED STEVENS ANCHORAGE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

ORLANDO, Fla. and ANCHORAGE, Alaska, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Air Cargo Holdings Inc. ("National"), a leading global air cargo carrier, and NorthLink Aviation LLC ("NorthLink") announced today an agreement for hardstand terminal capacity at NorthLink's air cargo terminal at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport ("ANC"). Under the agreement, National will have the certainty and flexibility to utilize world class infrastructure to continue to grow its operations at the fourth busiest air cargo airport in the world.

NorthLink's south campus air cargo terminal will include:

11 power-through hardstands and 4 push-back hardstands

2 dedicated deicing stands

Dual-hydrant fueling systems at each hardstand

Infrastructure to recover and recycle onsite glycol used for deicing aircraft

Modern air cargo warehouse adjacent to hardstands

LEED-certified office space for customers and operations team

Ground service equipment facility

"Our agreement with NorthLink Aviation LLC will enhance our growing global airline operations and service offerings. The state-of-the-art facility at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport will position National at one of the busiest cargo hubs in the world. We greatly appreciate all the support offered by the NorthLink Aviation team and are eagerly looking forward to a prolific alliance in Anchorage" said Christopher Alf, Chairman, National Air Cargo Holdings Inc.

"We are honored that National has chosen NorthLink as its infrastructure partner at ANC. We understand the critical importance of ANC to National's global operations and are eager to build a long-term partnership with the National team," said Sean Dolan, CEO of NorthLink.

With the continued growth in air cargo volumes between Asia and North America, NorthLink will provide air carriers with the infrastructure to refuel, deice and exchange cargo safely and efficiently at ANC, capitalizing on the airport's strategic location and unique commercial opportunities.

About National Air Cargo

National Air Cargo, based in Orland, Florida, is a leading, integrated FAA Part 121 international air cargo carrier serving the globe. National's growing fleet consists of six Boeing 747s together with an Airbus A330-200 and a Boeing 757-200. National offers Commercial Cargo Charters, ACMI, CMI, and Scheduled Services. National's impeccable reputation amongst government and commercial clients is driven forward by passion coupled with a constant desire to identify opportunities for improvement. For more information on National, log on to www.GoNational.com.

About NorthLink Aviation

NorthLink is building essential airport infrastructure at Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska ("ANC") to serve air cargo carriers. As a result of its strategic location, Anchorage is one of the busiest cargo airports in the world and serves as a key refueling point for transpacific air cargo. NorthLink has entered into a 55-year concession for a 120-acre property on the airport's South Park campus and is developing infrastructure for aircraft parking, fueling, deicing, and related warehouse and office space. For more information on NorthLink, please visit www.NorthLinkAviation.com or contact: info@NorthLinkAviation.com.

