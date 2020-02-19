National Association for Music Education Elects Scott Sheehan 2020-2022 National President-Elect

RESTON, Va., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- February 13, 2020, the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) announced the 2020–2022 National President-Elect, Scott Sheehan, elected by NAfME members. Scott Sheehan is the Director of Bands and Music Department Chairperson at the Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania. He is also a consultant for strategic planning and association development.

"My vision for music education is simple. I look forward to the day when all children study music in every school, in every grade, and in every culture regardless of where they live, their family's income, their personal identity, or the color of their skin," stated Sheehan. "I envision the day where music is held in the same regard as STEM and other tested subjects. I foresee a future where every child can achieve their creative, musical potential and share their voice and place in society through their artistic contributions. When this vision is realized, our country will see a more creative and musically literate society where all children have access to a music education that is culturally relevant, sequential and standards-based, and sustainable."

Every two years, the members of NAfME cast their votes for the next person to lead the association, and thus set the direction for NAfME in carrying out the association's Strategic Plan. The association values the contributions to music education from all the candidates who take part in this process and looks forward to Scott Sheehan carrying forth its long tradition of leadership in the field of music education.

NAfME 2020–2022 National President-Elect: Scott Sheehan . As the President of the NAfME Eastern Division from 2015–2017, Sheehan served on the National Executive Band and Executive Committee. He is currently the Program Chair for the NAfME All-National Honors Ensembles. As an active member of the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA), Sheehan has served as State President, as well as a District President and Curriculum and Instruction State Representative. He coordinates the PMEA Leadership Academy, serves on the PMEA Mentoring Program Steering Committee, is chair of the PMEA Model Curriculum Framework project. Sheehan holds a B.S. Degree in Music Education, a B.M. Degree in Music Marketing from Clarion University , and holds a Master's Degree in Music Education from the Pennsylvania State University . Learn more.

. As the President of the NAfME Eastern Division from 2015–2017, Sheehan served on the National Executive Band and Executive Committee. He is currently the Program Chair for the NAfME All-National Honors Ensembles. As an active member of the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA), Sheehan has served as State President, as well as a District President and Curriculum and Instruction State Representative. He coordinates the PMEA Leadership Academy, serves on the PMEA Mentoring Program Steering Committee, is chair of the PMEA Model Curriculum Framework project. Sheehan holds a B.S. Degree in Music Education, a B.M. Degree in Music Marketing from , and holds a Master's Degree in Music Education from the . Learn more. North Central Division President-Elect: Richard Tengowski . Tengowski is in his thirty-third year as a music teacher for the School District of Kohler in Kohler, Wisconsin . He received his B.M. in Music Education from St. Norbert College and his M.M. from Northwestern University . He teaches middle and high school concert bands, jazz ensemble, pep band, drumline, and secondary general music. He also serves as an Adjunct Instructor in Music at the University of Wisconsin-Sheboygan teaching applied clarinet and saxophone. Tengowski has taken leadership roles in the field of music education. He is the Past-President of the Wisconsin Music Educators Association, Past-President of the Wisconsin Association of Music Supervisors, Coordinators, and Department Chairpersons, and a member of the Wisconsin Comprehensive Musicianship through Performance Project. Currently, he is on the leadership team developing state music standards for Wisconsin on behalf of the Wisconsin Music Educators Association. Learn more.

. Tengowski is in his thirty-third year as a music teacher for the School District of in . He received his B.M. in Music Education from and his M.M. from . He teaches middle and high school concert bands, jazz ensemble, pep band, drumline, and secondary general music. He also serves as an Adjunct Instructor in Music at the teaching applied clarinet and saxophone. Tengowski has taken leadership roles in the field of music education. He is the Past-President of the Wisconsin Music Educators Association, Past-President of the Wisconsin Association of Music Supervisors, Coordinators, and Department Chairpersons, and a member of the Wisconsin Comprehensive Musicianship through Performance Project. Currently, he is on the leadership team developing state music standards for on behalf of the Wisconsin Music Educators Association. Learn more. Southern Division President-Elect: James G. Daugherty . Daugherty currently serves as the Arts Education and Distance Learning Program Specialist for the Davidson County Schools and is Director of Cannon Music Camp at Appalachian State University . Prior to 2015, he served for 21 years as band director at Central Davidson High School, assisting daily with the instruction at Central Davidson Middle School. With Davidson County Schools, he is responsible for assisting the Assistant Superintendent in developing and implementing all aspects of K–12 arts education. Recently, he has partnered with the Director of Federal Programs with the budgeting, implementation, and assessment of funds applicable to a well-rounded arts education as prescribed by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), specifically funding through Title IV-A. Daugherty's educational background includes a B.M.E. and M.M.E. from Appalachian State University . He also holds certification in Educational Leadership/Administration from High Point University . Learn more.

. Daugherty currently serves as the Arts Education and Distance Learning Program Specialist for the Davidson County Schools and is Director of Cannon Music Camp at . Prior to 2015, he served for 21 years as band director at Central Davidson High School, assisting daily with the instruction at Central Davidson Middle School. With Davidson County Schools, he is responsible for assisting the Assistant Superintendent in developing and implementing all aspects of K–12 arts education. Recently, he has partnered with the Director of Federal Programs with the budgeting, implementation, and assessment of funds applicable to a well-rounded arts education as prescribed by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), specifically funding through Title IV-A. Daugherty's educational background includes a B.M.E. and M.M.E. from . He also holds certification in Educational Leadership/Administration from . Learn more. Western Division President-Elect: Scott Hedgecock . Upon completion of his Bachelor of Arts and California Teaching Credential (Life), Hedgecock began his career as a music educator that has spanned nearly four decades and included directing Choral Music ensembles along with teaching voice, piano/keyboard, music theory, musical theatre, and International Baccalaureate Music at the Jr. High/Middle School and High School levels. He earned his Master of Arts degree in 1995 in Teaching English to Speakers of other Languages (Arts emphasis) in order to better facilitate his work in a multicultural and diverse language state. Hedgecock has been in Service Leadership to his colleagues and the students of California for more than 27 years. As a Past President of the Southern California Vocal Association (SCVA), Hedgecock served as the Chairperson for Choral Festivals, the Vocal Solo Festival, as Vice-President, and as President during the 1998–2000 term. Hedgecock has served NAfME and California Music Educators Association (CMEA) for more than sixteen years, and his service has included leadership as Choral Representative, President-Elect, and President for the former Southern Section, and has served on the CMEA Executive Board as Vice President (two terms), President-Elect, President, and is now the Immediate Past President through the 2020 election cycle. Learn more.

Additionally, NAfME members adopted a bylaw amendment to expand the definition of Collegiate membership to include students who are not, or are not yet, enrolled in music teacher education programs.

