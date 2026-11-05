National Australia Bank Aktie
WKN: 853802 / ISIN: AU000000NAB4
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05.11.2026 07:01:05
National Australia Bank FY26 Net Profit Declines
(RTTNews) - National Australia Bank (NAB.AX) reported net profit attributable to owners of A$6.1 billion for the year ended September 26, down 9.1% compared with A$6.8 billion a year ago. Statutory earnings per share from continuing operations in cents was 198.1 compared to 220.8. Excluding large notable items, statutory earnings per share from continuing operations on a diluted basis increased 6.4% to 227.2 cents from 220.8 cents in the prior year. Cash earnings declined 13.4% to A$6.1 billion compared with A$7.1 billion a year ago. Cash earnings per share in cents was 198.8 compared to 230.4. Cash earnings excluding large notable items totaled A$7.090 billion compared with A$7.091 billion a year ago. Excluding large notable items, cash earnings per share on a diluted basis fell 1.9% to 228.5 cents from 230.4 cents in the prior year.
Net interest income increased 6.4% to A$18.5 billion from A$17.4 billion a year ago. Net operating income rose 5.8% to A$22.0 billion compared with A$20.8 billion a year ago.
National Australia Bank shares are trading at A$38.96 on Australian Securities Exchange, down 5.37%.
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