National Australia Bank H1 Net Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAUBF.PK, NABZY.PK, NAB.AX) reported that its net profit attributable to owners of NAB for the first-half of fiscal year 2023 rose to A$3.97 billion from A$3.55 billion in the prior year. On a per share basis, net income was 121.2 cents up from 104.8 cents in the previous year.

Cash earnings for the period were A$4.07 billion up 17.0% from prior year. Cash earnings per share were 124.3 cents compared to 102.8 cents last year.

Net interest income rose to A$8.48 billion from A$7.09 billion in the previous year.

Revenue increased by 19.3%. Excluding the impact of the Citi consumer business, revenue increased by 16.6% mainly reflecting higher margins combined with stronger volumes and Markets & Treasury (M&T) income.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com