National Australia Bank HY Profit Down; To Buy Back A$1.5 Bln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAUBF.PK, NABZY.PK, NAB.AX) reported that its net profit attributable to owners of the company for the half year ended 31 March 2024 declined to A$3.49 billion or 110.4 cents per share from A$3.97 billion or 121.2 cents per share in the prior year.

Cash earnings for the period were A$3.55 billion down from A$4.07 billion in the previous year.

Net interest income for the period declined to A$8.40 billion from A$8.48 billion in the prior year. Other income for the period also decreased to A$1.77 billion from A$2.09 billion in the previous year.

The interim dividend in respect of the March 2024 half year has been determined at 84 cents, 100% franked, payable on 3 July 2024.

National Australia Bank announced it has increased its on-market buy-back of ordinary shares by A$1.5 billion. NAB commenced the current buy-back in late August 2023, and has completed A$1.3 billion as at 31 March 2024. The increased buy-back is expected to be undertaken over the next twelve months from Thursday.

