21.02.2024 03:01:07
National Australia Bank Q1 Cash Earnings Down 16.9%
(RTTNews) - National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAUBF.PK, NABZY.PK, NAB.AX) reported that its first quarter cash earnings declined 16.9% to A$1.80 billion from the prior year.
The company posted statutory net profit of A$1.70 billion in the latest-quarter.
The Australia bank noted that the Australian economy remains resilient and the majority of its customers are faring well. It continues to be optimistic about the outlook.
For fiscal year 2024, the company continues to target productivity savings of about A$400 million and for expense growth to be lower than fiscal year 2023 growth of 5.6%.
