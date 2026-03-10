|
10.03.2026 14:00:51
National Bank Of Canada Amends Buyback Plan; Raises Repurchase Limit To 14.5 Mln Shares
(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO, NTIOF), on Tuesday said the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions approved an amendment to its normal course issuer bid to increase the maximum number of shares that may be repurchased.
The amendment will take effect on March 12, and the program will expire on September 24.
Under the amendment, the bank may repurchase up to 14.5 million common shares, representing about 3.7% of its 392.17 million issued and outstanding shares as of September 11, 2025.
The share repurchase program, launched on September 25, 2025, originally allowed the bank to buy back up to 8 million shares, or about 2.04% of its outstanding shares.
As of February 28, the bank had repurchased 6.38 million shares at an average price of $165.75 under the program.
National Bank of Canada is 2.05% lesser at CAD 182.45 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
