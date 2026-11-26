(RTTNews) - National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) announced on Thursday that it has launched a No-Fee Everyday Account for individuals, offering unlimited electronic transactions without fixed monthly fees or a minimum required balance.

The account is designed for customers who prefer managing their everyday banking independently through digital channels, while retaining access to the bank's financial expertise when needed. The account can only be opened online.

Additional features include a 2 percent bonus interest rate on the bank's High Interest Savings Account for eligible No-Fee Everyday Account holders.

The new account is intended to provide Canadians with a simple and accessible banking option without fixed monthly charges.

NA.TO is currently trading at CAD 202.16, down CAD 0.42 or 0.21 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.