14.11.2022 15:00:00

National Catholic Reporter Publishing Company Announces New Publisher and CEO

KANSAS CITY, Miss., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Catholic Reporter Publishing Company has announced veteran media executive Joe Ferullo as its Publisher and CEO, succeeding Bill Mitchell, who is retiring.

An accomplished journalist and media executive, Ferullo has been a member of NCR's board since 2018 and has served as a vice chair for the past year. He has spent the bulk of his career working in network television, as a news producer and as a programming executive, at CBS and NBC. Ferullo will take up his post today, Nov. 14, and Mitchell will remain on staff for a transition period. On his appointment, Ferullo remarked, "The National Catholic Reporter is a vital and independent journalism voice, covering one of the world's most influential institutions. I am honored to join this important news organization and to work with the remarkable people there. "

Ferullo was the unanimous choice of NCR's board of directors after a national search that attracted 50 applicants. As publisher, he will be responsible for editorial-related matters at NCR, EarthBeat and Global Sisters Report as well as advertising, circulation, fundraising and marketing.

"I am exceedingly grateful that NCR will be under Joe's leadership," NCR board chair Steve Miller said in a statement. "Joe has shown himself to be an extraordinary individual, and one who is well qualified with the gifts and the vision to lead the National Catholic Reporter."

Miller thanked Mitchell for his service to NCR: "A former NCR board member, Bill joined the staff in 2019 as the first editor of EarthBeat and then agreed to lead the company during a time of transition. We are grateful for Bill's generosity, and his dedication to NCR."

National Catholic Reporter (NCR) is an independent Catholic news organization founded in 1964. NCR publishes 26 issues a year in print and online daily at ncronline.org.   

For more information, contact NCR Executive Editor Heidi Schlumpf at hschlumpf@ncronline.org or General Manager Tony Hernandez at thernandez@ncronline.org

Contact:              Tony Hernandez                                                              
                            816-803-0322
                            thernandez@ncronline.org

