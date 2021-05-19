National Cooperative Bank Announces 2021 Board of Directors and Board Leadership

ARLINGTON, Va., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Cooperative Bank (NCB), a leading financial services company dedicated to providing banking products and services to cooperatives, their members and socially responsible organizations nationwide is pleased to welcome four new members to its board of directors.

The Board welcomes Josh Ablett Chief Information Security Officer, Adelia Risk located in New Bedford, MA, Thomas Fink, Senior Vice President, Managing Director, Trepp, LLC, New York, NY, Gigi Hyland, Executive Director, National Credit Union Foundation, Washington, DC and Curtis Wynn, President & CEO of the Roanoke Electric Cooperative in Aulander, NC.

Debra Huddleston, Partner at Ajax Partners will be NCB's new board chair and Patrick Jury, Principal, Patrick S. Jury Associates will assume the vice chair position.



The Board benefits from a diverse group of members, who come from a variety of industries in which cooperatives play an important role. In addition to Ablett, Fink, Hyland and Wynn, the NCB Board Members are:



Debra Huddleston (Chair), Partner, Ajax Partners, New York , NY;

About National Cooperative Bank: National Cooperative Bank is dedicated to strengthening communities nationwide through the delivery of banking and financial services, complemented by a special focus on cooperative expansion and economic development. NCB provides financial products and services for the nation's cooperatives, their members, and socially responsible organizations. Headquartered in Washington, DC, the Bank has offices in Alaska, New York, Ohio and Virginia. To learn more, visit www.ncb.coop, National Cooperative Bank on Facebook and Instagram, or on Twitter @natlcoopbank.

