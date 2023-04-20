|
20.04.2023 16:00:00
National Cooperative Bank Releases 2022 Mission Report Highlighting Initiatives Serving Low-and-Moderate-Income Communities and New Cooperative Development
ARLINGTON, Va., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Cooperative Bank (NCB), a leading financial services company dedicated to providing banking products to cooperatives and socially responsible organizations nationwide, committed $475 million of its overall annual production to initiatives serving low-and moderate-income communities and new cooperative development during 2022.
NCB's mission is to support and be an advocate for America's cooperatives and their members, especially in low-income communities, by providing innovative financial and related services. The capital was provided through direct lending and investments in the following impact sectors:
- Housing: $175.7 million for affordable housing initiatives and low-and-moderate- income mortgage loans nationwide.
- Non-profit & Community Development:$43.4 million to finance commercial real estate in low-income areas and organizations focused on economic development.
- Credit Unions: $80.7 million to low-income or community development credit unions.
- Food: $8 million to expand access to healthy food in low-and moderate-income communities.
- Hardware: $8.2 million to support hardware retailers nationwide.
- Health Care: $53.9 million to support healthcare and aging services.
- Renewable Energy: $89.7 million to finance solar panel installation in low-and moderate-income communities.
- Small Business:$425,000 to support small businesses and farm loans.
In addition, NCB provided $12 million in facilitated transactions and $2.9 million to support entities serving low-income communities and co-op development.
Please read our full mission report: NCB 2022 Mission Report
Contact:
Mary Alex Blanton – NCB (703) 302-8876
mblanton@ncb.coop
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-cooperative-bank-releases-2022-mission-report-highlighting-initiatives-serving-low-and-moderate-income-communities-and-new-cooperative-development-301802259.html
SOURCE National Cooperative Bank
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSeitwärtsbewegung setzt sich fort: US-Börsen beenden den Handel ohne große Ausschläge -- ATX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag minimal im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begann den Handel tiefer, kletterte gegen Nachmittag aber über die Nulllinie und schloss auch auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street erlebte zum Wochenausklang einen ruhigen Handelstag. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.