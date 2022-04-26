National Council on Aging Names Karen Davis as Chief Development and Marketing Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Aging (NCOA), the national voice for every person's right to age well, has named Karen Davis its new Chief Development and Marketing Officer.

"I'm delighted to help ensure that all older adults can age with dignity regardless of their circumstances." Karen Davis

Davis brings more than 25 years of experience in nonproﬁt management, specializing in the development of national campaigns, public/private partnerships, major-gift solicitation strategies, corporate relations, communications, and marketing. She will work with Colin Spady, NCOA's new Director of Business Development and Capture.

"I'm so excited to welcome Karen to steer our development and marketing efforts," said Ramsey Alwin, NCOA President and CEO. "NCOA is working to make aging well possible for every person, and we know we cannot achieve this vision alone. Karen and Colin will engage corporate partners, foundations, and donors in our effort to ensure equitable aging for all."

Most recently, Davis served as the Chief Advancement Officer for the Student Conservation Association, a national youth conservation corps working in partnership with public land managers to protect and restore national parks, marine sanctuaries, cultural landmarks, and community green spaces in all 50 states.

"I'm delighted to join NCOA and help ensure that all older adults can age with dignity regardless of their circumstances," said Davis. "NCOA's recent recognition as one of the 2022 Best Nonprofits to Work For and a game-changing gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott are just two signs of the amazing momentum that Colin and I plan to build upon to engage more partners in our vision."

Colin Spady's previous experience was in the affordable housing and public transportation fields. His work there included improving the living conditions of people in low-income housing and providing quality, reliable transportation for older adults. "I'm so excited to help NCOA attract more funding and corporate partnerships to further our goal of improving the lives of 40 million older adults by 2030," said Spady.

More information on how to partner with NCOA is available on its website.

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is the national voice for every person's right to age well. We believe that how we age should not be determined by gender, color, sexuality, income, or zip code. Working with thousands of national and local partners, we provide resources, tools, best practices, and advocacy to ensure every person can age with health and financial security. Founded in 1950, we are the oldest national organization focused on older adults. Learn more at www.ncoa.org and @NCOAging.

