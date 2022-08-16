National DCP Hires Stephen Down to Serve as Chief Financial Officer

Role Critical to Strategic Growth of Global Foodservice Supply Chain Management Company

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National DCP (NDCP), a global provider of innovative supply chain solutions for the foodservice industry, has hired Stephen Down to serve as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Down reports directly to Chief Executive Officer Scott Carter.

"With nearly 30 years of significant financial leadership experience in the foodservice and distribution sectors, Down comes to us with the exceptional qualifications and a proven track record of building high-performing teams," noted Scott Carter, CEO. "He not only brings the expertise needed to manage our finance teams but has a critical understanding of what it takes to drive growth and operational excellence."

As the Chief Financial Officer, Down leads the successful execution of NDCP's day-to-day finance, accounting, treasury and internal audit functions to support the company's long-term strategic goals, enabling growth, service level delivery and profitability. Supporting NDCP's long-range plans, Down is also responsible for executing strategic initiatives within each area of the business.

Most recently, Down served as the Chief Financial Officer of Shamrock Foods Company, Inc., a $5 billion foodservice distribution, dairy, and food manufacturing company. During his tenure as Senior Vice President, Broadline Finance for U.S. Foods, Inc., he was responsible for all field finance personnel (400+ people), $20 billion of sales with 62 locations shipping over 650 million cases annually. In his role as the Chief Financial Officer of The Martin-Brower Co., a $5 billion international distribution company and supply chain partner for McDonald's with 31 distribution centers in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, he led all accounting, internal controls, financial plans, and budgets.

Down earned an M.B.A. in Finance and Corporate Accounting and a B.A in Economics from the University of Rochester. He also completed a Continuing Education course on Mergers and Acquisitions at the University of Chicago.

About National DCP, LLC (NDCP)

National DCP, LLC (NDCP), a multi-billion dollar global provider of innovative supply chain solutions for the foodservice industry, currently serves over 10,000 quick service restaurants in the U.S. and distributes products to more than 40 countries. The company's expertise includes strategic sourcing of food and non-food items, distribution, manufacturing, business services, supply chain and full visibility, traceability, continuity, and sustainability of supply. Each year, its extensive distribution network makes 700,000+ deliveries of over 86+ million cases, driving more than 30 million miles. Innovative practices with strategic sourcing, inventory, warehousing, transportation, and program management have allowed NDCP to generate more than $1.3 billion in cumulative savings for customers. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, NDCP has over 1,800 employees nationwide at its nine distribution centers and 30+ logistics hub. The company has been recognized with Food Logistics Rock Stars of the Supply Chain designations in 2017-2022, honored as Dunkin' Brands Partner of the Year in 2012 and 2016 and made the 2016 InformationWeek Elite 100 List. For more information, visit www.nationaldcp.com

