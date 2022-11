National Disaster Resilience Conference to Open in One Week

Three-day event features national and local meteorologists, federal and nonprofit leaders, nationally-recognized engineering researchers, practitioners, scientists, and trade professionals.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. , Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 National Disaster Resilience Conference (NDRC22) opens in one week on Tuesday, November 8, in Clearwater Beach and will bring together the leading voices in the disaster resilience movement to chart the future of resilient building, codes, policies, products, and recovery.

Next week, we will explore the science, policies, and tools that save lives and protect homes in disaster events.

Register today to hear from the nation's foremost resilience experts on panels such as Leadership Voices in Media and Weather, FEMA's Building Codes in Action – A Federal Perspective, the National Initiative to Advance Building Codes roundtable, and much more.

"Next week, we will convene the best minds in the disaster resilience movement to explore the science, policies, and tools that save lives and protect homes in disaster events," said Leslie Chapman-Henderson, President and CEO of the nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH). "Large-scale disasters like Hurricane Ian bring massive recovery efforts that last for years and often decades. At NDRC22, we have the opportunity to both support a resilient recovery from Hurricane Ian and explore and improve resilient building practices before the next disaster comes."

The featured speakers below are part of the outstanding lineup that will address earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires.

Matthew Cappucci , Meteorologist – Capital Weather Gang, FOX5 DC, MyRadar

, Meteorologist – Leslie Chapman-Henderson , President and CEO – FLASH

, President and CEO – FLASH Anne Cope , Ph.D., P.E., Chief Engineer – Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety

, Ph.D., P.E., Chief Engineer – Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety Paul Dellegatto, Chief Meteorologist – FOX 13 Tampa

Mark Floyd , CEO – Renew Financial

, CEO – Renew Financial Amy Freeze , Meteorologist – FOX Weather

, Meteorologist – Alex Garcia , Chief Meteorologist – FOX 29

, Chief Meteorologist – Ken Graham , Director – National Weather Service

, Director – National Weather Service Kevin King , Executive Director – Mennonite Disaster Service

, Executive Director – Mennonite Disaster Service Dr. Rick Knabb , Hurricane Expert – The Weather Channel

, Hurricane Expert – Michael Linden , Director of Video and Social Media Content – MyRadar

, Director of Video and Social Media Content – Evan Reis , Executive Director, and Co-Founder – U.S. Resiliency Council

, Executive Director, and Co-Founder – U.S. Resiliency Council Jamie Rhome , Acting Director – National Hurricane Center

, Acting Director – National Hurricane Center Ryan Rist , Assistant Vice President, Innovation – USAA

, Assistant Vice President, Innovation – USAA Nick Shufro , Deputy Assistant Administrator Risk Management Directorate in the Federal Insurance & Mitigation Administration – FEMA

The full agenda and complete speaker list are available here.

Visit www.nationaldisasterresilienceconference.org for more information.

Our Sponsors:About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation, including FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, ISO - Verisk Analytics, MyRadar, National Weather Service, Renew Financial, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes in Lake Buena Vista, FL. FLASH's signature program No Code. No Confidence. - Inspect2Protect.org provides consumers with a one-of-a-kind building code transparency tool to easily identify their community's building code. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org and www.Inspect2Protect.org, calling toll-free (877) 221- SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on Twitter, and Facebook.com/federalalliance.

