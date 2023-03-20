National DNA Day: Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Human Genome Project

What: On National DNA Day, the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), part of the National Institutes of Health, will host a symposium to commemorate two special milestones: the 20th anniversary of the Human Genome Project's completion and the 70th anniversary of the discovery of the DNA double helix.





The event is free and open to the public. Follow #NHGRIevents on social media for more information.



Who: Senior Investigator Francis Collins, National Human Genome Research Institute Intramural Research Program





Director Eric Green, National Human Genome Research Institute





Director Diana Bianchi, Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development





CEO Josh Denny, All of Us Research Program





Director Gary Gibbons, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute





Director Joni L. Rutter, National Center for Advancing Translational Services



When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 10 a.m. EDT



Where: Event may be attended in-person or virtually. Visit genome.gov/DNA-Day-2023 for more information.



Background: National DNA Day brings students, educators, clinicians and other communities together on April 25 to celebrate the completion of the Human Genome Project in 2003 and the discovery of the double helix in 1953.





During this special symposium, attendees will explore the evolution and future of genomics research, learn about the greater impacts of genomics on society and discover the wide array of careers in genetics and genomics — from scientists to social media specialists.





Francis Collins will deliver the 2023 Louise M. Slaughter National DNA Day Lecture. Collins is Special Advisor to President Biden for Special Projects, former NIH Director and former director of NHGRI who is noted for his leadership of the international Human Genome Project.





NHGRI Director Eric Green will moderate a panel of leaders from NIH institutes and centers that aim to provide disease treatments tailored to an individual's genes and use next-generation sequencing services to facilitate basic and translational research. Panelists will discuss how the Human Genome Project directly influenced research at their respective institute or center.





NHGRI Acting Deputy Director Vence Bonham, Jr. will lead a discussion about the benefits and challenges of using population descriptors in genomics and biomedical research.





All will be invited participate in fun and interactive experiences aimed to inspire future leaders in the field. There will also be information on NIH funding and upcoming training opportunities.

This event will be presented with real-time captioning. American Sign Language interpreting services are available upon request. Individuals who need interpreting services and/or other reasonable accommodations to participate in this event should contact NHGRIPressOffice@mail.nih.gov or the NIH Interpreting Office directly at nih@ainterpreting.com. Requests should be made at least five business days in advance in order to ensure interpreter availability.

