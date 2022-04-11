+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
11.04.2022 16:09:00

National Dog Bite Prevention Week Kicks Off with Facebook Live Event Today

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) will participate in a Facebook Live event on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., ET, to discuss the pandemic's impact on pets and how to reduce dog biting incidents.

Insurance Information Institute logo (PRNewsFoto/Insurance Information Institute)

The volume of dog bite-related claims in 2021 was 17,989, with insured losses totaling $881.8 million.

Triple-I today is joining the National Dog Bite Prevention Week (April 10-16, 2022) Coalition on an American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) panel which will include the following individuals:

Steve Dale, a Certified Animal Behavior Consultant and WGN-AM, Chicago radio host, will serve as the panel's moderator.

The Coalition panelists also will offer safety and training tips for socializing dogs; provide information on how to support animal shelters and rescues struggling due to a lack of financial resources; and share dog bite-related injury insurance claims data for 2021.

"In 2021, the nationwide number of dog bite-related injury claims was 17,989, a 2.2 increase from 2020, with the total cost of claims at $881.8 million and the average cost per claim of $49,025. The average cost per claim decreased in 2021 for the first time in 10 years, by 1.1 percent from 2020," stated Janet Ruiz, Director, Strategic Communication, Triple-I.  "California, Florida and Texas had the highest number of claims. Education and training for owners and pets is the key to keeping everyone safe and healthy."

Triple-I offers these four tips to reduce the likelihood of a dog-biting incident:

  • Be a responsible parent
  • Socialize your dog
  • Teach your kids the basics about dog safety
  • Know your dog's triggers of aggression (e.g., loud noises)

    • RELATED LINKS:


    Infographic: 

    National Dog Bite Prevention Week 

    Videos:         

    Dog Bite Prevention


    Four Tips to Keep Your Dog from Causing Any Harm

    The I.I.I. has a full library of educational videos on its You Tube Channel

     

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-dog-bite-prevention-week-kicks-off-with-facebook-live-event-today-301522803.html

    SOURCE Insurance Information Institute

