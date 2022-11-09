|
09.11.2022 21:26:00
NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION CONGRATULATES MEMBERS OF THE NEWLY ELECTED 118th CONGRESS
WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chief Executive Officer of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), David Long, issued the following statement congratulating the newly elected members of the 118th Congress:
"For more than a century, the National Electrical Contractors Association has worked in unison with elected officials in the United States Senate and the House of Representatives to increase awareness and knowledge about the electrical construction industry.
Following these most recent mid-terms, I congratulate all the candidates on a hard-fought election. I am encouraged by the many years of successful partnerships we have built on Capitol Hill and I look forward to our organization working with the members of the 118th Congress."
The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) is a National Trade Association and the leading voice of the $202 billion electrical contracting industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across the U.S. NECA collectively represents over 4,000 electrical contractor members served by 118 local Chapters across the country.
