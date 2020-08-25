National First Responders Fund And Farmers Insurance® To Host First-Ever Virtual Stair Climb To Honor 19th Anniversary Of 9/11

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual First Responders Stair Climb launched in 2017 to help bring awareness and support to First Responders suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Injuries (PTSI). The event is held each year near 9/11 in remembrance of the people who died, as well as to recognize the firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical service providers (EMS), and dispatchers whose lives are affected by cumulative job-related physical and mental trauma.

"We are excited Farmers Insurance has partnered with the National First Responders Fund (NFRF) to support our efforts to help First Responders in their time of need," said Joe Alioto Veronese Co-Founder of the NFRF. "Our 2020 Virtual Stair Climb will allow us the opportunity to engage advocates of first responders nationwide to show their support for these heroes at such a critical time."

The National First Responders Stair Climb, which is presented by Farmers Insurance®, is all virtual this year in an effort to help keep participants safe and healthy during this unprecedented time. Participants can take part in their challenge on any day, any time, any place between September 11th, 2020 and October 11th, 2020.

Participants can climb stairs, run, walk, hike, swim, bike – their choice. Participants can partake in the "create their own challenge" option for an inclusive, adaptable option.

Registration is free this year, and there is no age limit to be involved.

this year, and there is no age limit to be involved. For more information, those interested in participating can visit: www.nfrf.org/stairclimb.

"At Farmers®, we are dedicated to helping make a difference in the communities we're privileged to serve, including through our continued support of first responders who selflessly serve others and provide critical services," said Deb Aldredge, Chief Administrative Officer for Farmers Insurance. "Supporting the National First Responders Virtual Stair Climb is one of the many ways we recognize and thank first responders for their efforts."

Funds raised from the National First Responders Virtual Stair Climb go to addressing Post-Traumatic Stress Injuries. The four primary categories of funding for the National First Responders Fund PTSI program are:

T reatment of Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) offsite

reatment of Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) offsite E ducation and research identifying minimum standards for best practices in addressing post traumatic stressors

ducation and research identifying minimum standards for best practices in addressing post traumatic stressors A wareness and de-stigmatization to demystify PTS injuries

wareness and de-stigmatization to demystify PTS injuries Mobilization and outreach by Peer Support Teams related to specific events and tragedies

Find more information here: www.nfrf.org/stairclimb

Contact:

Krista Coutts

Development Director

(415) 939-9620

Krista@nfrf.org

Joe Alioto Veronese

NFRF Co-Founder

(415) 225-3027

Joe@nfrf.org

Joe Alioto Veronese available for interviews.

About the National First Responders Fund : The National First Responder's Fund (NFRF) is registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Contributions to the NFRF are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. The NFRF's tax identification number is 82-3266569.

About Farmers Insurance:

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services and products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 5 million households with over 15 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 45,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 19,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2020 Fortune 500 list.

For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-first-responders-fund-and-farmers-insurance-to-host-first-ever-virtual-stair-climb-to-honor-19th-anniversary-of-911-301116662.html

SOURCE National First Responders Fund