National Fuel Gas Plans Tax-Free Spin-Off Of IUG Business Into Separate Public Company

(RTTNews) - National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG), a natural gas utility and energy company, on Wednesday announced plans to separate its Integrated Upstream and Gathering business into an independent, publicly traded company through a tax-free spin-off.

The company said shareholders will receive shares in both National Fuel and the new IUG company following the separation.

The separation is expected to be completed in the second half of 2027.

The company plans to distribute at least 80.1% of IUG shares to its shareholders and may retain up to 19.9% ownership in the new company.

Following the separation, the company will focus on its regulated natural gas utility, interstate pipeline and storage businesses across Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania.

The company said the regulated business will have a rate base of nearly $5 billion and serve 1.1 million utility customers.

National Fuel said the separation will allow both companies to pursue their respective growth opportunities with greater capital allocation flexibility and more focused business strategies.

President of Seneca Resources and NFG Midstream, Justin Loweth, currently, will become CEO of the new IUG company.

David Bauer will continue as president and CEO of National Fuel.

In the pre-market trading, National Fuel Gas Co is 1.99% higher at $82.75 on the New York Stock Exchange.