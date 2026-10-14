National Fuel Gas Aktie

National Fuel Gas für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 854564 / ISIN: US6361801011

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.10.2026 13:03:34

National Fuel Gas Plans Tax-Free Spin-Off Of IUG Business Into Separate Public Company

(RTTNews) - National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG), a natural gas utility and energy company, on Wednesday announced plans to separate its Integrated Upstream and Gathering business into an independent, publicly traded company through a tax-free spin-off.

The company said shareholders will receive shares in both National Fuel and the new IUG company following the separation.

The separation is expected to be completed in the second half of 2027.

The company plans to distribute at least 80.1% of IUG shares to its shareholders and may retain up to 19.9% ownership in the new company.

Following the separation, the company will focus on its regulated natural gas utility, interstate pipeline and storage businesses across Ohio, New York and Pennsylvania.

The company said the regulated business will have a rate base of nearly $5 billion and serve 1.1 million utility customers.

National Fuel said the separation will allow both companies to pursue their respective growth opportunities with greater capital allocation flexibility and more focused business strategies.

President of Seneca Resources and NFG Midstream, Justin Loweth, currently, will become CEO of the new IUG company.

David Bauer will continue as president and CEO of National Fuel.

In the pre-market trading, National Fuel Gas Co is 1.99% higher at $82.75 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu National Fuel Gas Co.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu National Fuel Gas Co.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

National Fuel Gas Co. 71,00 -1,39% National Fuel Gas Co.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
10.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.10.26 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.10.26 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflation im Fokus: ATX schließt stabil -- DAX schlussendlich etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt trat auf der Stelle. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte zur Wochenmitte kleine Gewinne. Der Dow bewegt sich moderat aufwärts. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Mittwoch nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen