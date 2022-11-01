|
01.11.2022 07:00:02
National Grid creates £50m emergency fund for vulnerable households
UK electricity distributor warns of “exponential increase” in customers seeking help with their energy billsThe chief executive of National Grid has warned of an “exponential increase” in customers seeking help with their energy bills as the company created a £50m emergency support fund.John Pettigrew said the UK electricity network operator’s fund will be used this winter and next to make donations to bodies providing support for vulnerable households and advice on energy efficiency measures to lower bills long term. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
