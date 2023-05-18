|
National Grid FY23 Profit Rises, Lifts Dividend; Sees Modestly Lower Underlying EPS In FY24
(RTTNews) - National Grid plc (NG.L, NGG), an energy transmission and distribution company, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2023 profit before tax increased 4 percent to 3.59 billion pounds from last year's 3.44 billion pounds.
Earnings per share from continuing operations were 74.2 pence, up 22 percent from 60.6 pence last year.
Underlying profit before tax was 3.26 billion pounds, compared to 3.06 billion pounds a year ago. Underlying earnings per share were 69.7 pence, compared to 65.3 pence a year ago.
Gross revenue climbed 17 percent to 21.66 billion pounds from prior year's 18.45 billion pounds.
Further, the company said its Board recommended final dividend of 37.60 pence, to bring full year dividend to 55.44 pence, up 8.77 percent from last year and in line with policy.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, National Grid expects underlying earnings per share to be modestly below prior year levels following the UK Government's change to the capital allowance regime from April 1.
The company expects this change to have a 6-7 pence per share impact on earnings per share, albeit no economic impact over the long-term. Without this change, underlying earnings per share was forecast to grow within 6-8 percent CAGR range between 2023 and 2024.
Further, the company maintained financial outlook over the five year period from 2021 to 2026.
The company projects total cumulative capital investment of up to 40 billion pounds, and to drive underlying earnings per share CAGR of 6-8 percent from the 2021 earnings per share baseline of 54.2 pence per share.
