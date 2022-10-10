National Grid H1 Trading Remains In Line With Expectations

(RTTNews) - National Grid plc (NG.L, NGG), an energy transmission and distribution company, Monday said it continues to perform in line with expectations and remains focused on delivering the clean energy transition.

The company further said it expects underlying earnings per share to have a more marginal weighting to the second half than seen in prior years.

In its pre-close first-half trading update, the company said the results will include a full six-month contribution of National Grid Electricity Distribution, formerly Western Power Distribution, following completion of the acquisition in June 2021.

The results will also include a contribution from Rhode Island up until completion of sale on May 25.

National Grid expects underlying operating profit in UK Electricity Distribution to be more equally weighted half-on-half in the current year, with New England being less weighted to the second half than the prior year given the sale of Rhode Island.

The company also has completed the sale of most of the additional property sites to Berkeley Group during the first half.

The first-half results will be announced on November 10.