National Grid poised to start emergency winter plan as energy prices soar

Scheme rewards businesses and households that shift power usage away from times of peak demandThe UK electricity network operator is poised to activate its emergency winter plan after energy prices rose amid falling temperatures and amid growing concern over power supplies.National Grid indicated that it could announce on Monday afternoon that it was issuing a requirement for consumers to use its new demand flexibility service from Tuesday, which rewards businesses and households that shift their power usage away from times of peak demand. Continue reading...