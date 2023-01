National Grid set to pay £3m to households and businesses as part of energy-saving scheme

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

‘Demand flexibility scheme’, which launched on Monday, to operate between 4.30pm and 6.30pmHouseholds to be paid to use less electricity: how does it work?National Grid is set to pay out more than £3m to households and businesses as part of a pioneering scheme that encourages them to cut their power use at peak times.The electricity system operator ran its “demand flexibility service” – which incentivises households in Great Britain to use less power during a designated period – between 4.30pm and 6pm on Tuesday. Continue reading...