Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
20.09.2022 20:25:00

National Grid Unveils Its Northeast Clean Energy Vision During Climate Week NYC

Company develops first of many clean energy hubs across the Northeast

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid kicked off Climate Week NYC 2022 by introducing a model to develop and deliver a large-scale, clean and fossil-free energy hub across the entirety of Long Island. This can serve as an innovation beacon for the region and the entire United States. A future where clean energy hubs populate the region, accelerating the clean energy future, is National Grid's Northeast Clean Energy Vision. The Long Island clean energy hub outlined in the vision will contain four key components working together:

National Grid Unveils Its Northeast Clean Energy Vision During Climate Week NYC

  • Developing more clean and carbon-free energy from offshore wind and solar sources;
  • Using renewables to create clean hydrogen to fuel power plants and heat homes;
  • Bringing more battery storage online to store wind and solar energy for later use; and
  • Modernizing and expanding transmission networks to deliver more clean and carbon-free energy to customers and communities.

    • The vision builds on the company's recently-announced fossil-free plan to eliminate fossil fuels from its gas and electric systems by 2050.

    "We believe that innovative regional hubs where clean energy solutions – wind, solar, hydrogen, storage and ways to deliver it – all interconnect will deliver the clean energy customers and communities expect and deserve while drastically reducing emissions in the Northeast," said William Hazelip, President of National Grid Ventures (NGV), US Northeast. "The work is underway to get the right infrastructure in place both on Long Island, which is our initial focus, and throughout the region. Our Northeast Clean Energy Vision is about accelerating the transition to a fossil-free tomorrow affordably, safely, reliably and efficiently."

    On Long Island, National Grid is currently operating modern solar and battery storage projects with NextEra Energy Resources. The company is also developing offshore wind infrastructure in the New York Bight with the potential to host 3 GW of capacity, through its joint venture with RWE Renewables called Community Offshore Wind.

    National Grid is exploring how it can leverage its Long Island power generation plants to deploy new and emerging technologies from energy storage to zero carbon generation like clean hydrogen. Hydrogen will play a major role in the clean energy future by fueling power generation, heating homes through blending hydrogen and renewable natural gas, and fueling neighborhoods, campuses and commercial customers.

    Taking on large-scale electricity transmission projects across the US, National Grid is a part-owner of New York Transco, dedicated to improving the resiliency of the electrical grid in the state. There are two transmission network modernization projects under construction in New York today, slated for completion by late 2023.

    To learn more about National Grid's Northeast Clean Energy Vision, click here or visit https://www.nationalgrid.com/northeastvision.

    About National Grid

    National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a path to a more affordable, reliable clean energy future through our fossil-free vision. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

    For more information, please visit our website, follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, friend us on Facebook, and find our photos on Instagram.

    (PRNewsfoto/National Grid)

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-grid-unveils-its-northeast-clean-energy-vision-during-climate-week-nyc-301628818.html

    SOURCE National Grid

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Nachrichten zu National Grid PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

    Analysen zu National Grid PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien in diesem Artikel

    National Grid PLC (spons. ADRs) 58,95 -1,78% National Grid PLC (spons. ADRs)

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Fed-Entscheid wichtigster Termin der Woche: ATX im Minus -- DAX stabil -- Letztlich rote Vorzeichen in Asien
    Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch volatil. Für den deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es zur Wochenmitte seitwärts. An den größten Märkten in Fernost dominieren am Mittwoch die Verluste.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen