National Grid warns households could face three-hour power cuts this winter

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Plan could come into effect under worst-case scenario of shortage of gas supplies at same time as cold snapHouseholds could experience a series of three-hour power cuts this winter if Vladimir Putin shuts off gas supplies from Russia and Britain experiences a cold snap, National Grid has warned.Such an event would mean consumers in different parts of the country being notified a day in advance of three-hour blocks of time during which their power would be cut off, in an effort to reduce total consumption by 5%. Continue reading...