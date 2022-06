National Grid will pay households to shift electricity use to avoid blackouts

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Scheme encourages customers with smart meters to use less energy at peak times and reduce carbon emissionsNational Grid plans to reduce the risk of blackouts this winter by paying consumers to use less electricity at peak times, it has emerged.The electricity network operator is racing to set up a scheme that will enable households with smart meters to choose to cut how much energy they use when supplies are low. Continue reading...