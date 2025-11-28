DC Aktie
WKN: 878071 / ISIN: JP3477000008
|
28.11.2025 15:39:15
National Guard member shot in Washington DC has died — Trump
One of the two National Guard members shot near the White House in the US capital has died, while the other is fighting for his life, Donald Trump has said. The FBI has opened a terrorism probe into the shooting.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!