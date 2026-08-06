Nationwide Health Properties Aktie

Nationwide Health Properties für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 874610 / ISIN: US6386201049

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06.08.2026 09:04:43

National Healthcare Properties Q2 FFO Rises; Raises 2026 SHOP Outlook

(RTTNews) - National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NHP), a real estate investment trust focused on healthcare properties, on Wednesday reported higher second-quarter funds from operations (FFO), driven by revenue growth, lower impairment charges and reduced costs. The company also raised its fiscal 2026 outlook for its Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP). FFO attributable to common stockholders rose to $11.95 million from $5.35 million in the previous year. FFO per share remained unchanged at $0.19. Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders rose to $10.87 million from $6.40 million. However, normalized FFO per share declined to $0.18 from $0.22 a year earlier. Net loss attributable to stockholders narrowed to $8.14 million, or $0.13 per share, from a loss of $24.19 million, or $0.85 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Net operating income (NOI) went up to $33.41 million from $31.15 million in the previous year. By segment, NOI from the Outpatient Medical Facility (OMF) portfolio edged down to $20.40 million from $20.91 million, while NOI from the Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) increased to $13.01 million from $10.24 million. Impairment charges declined to $3.78 million from $15.21 million, and acquisition and transaction-related costs decreased to $0.13 million from $0.50 million a year earlier. EBITDA increased to $25.19 million from $13.54 million a year earlier and adjusted EBITDA increased to $30.65 million from $26.75 million. Revenue from tenants increased to $87.53 million from $85.33 million in the prior-year period. Looking ahead, the company raised its 2026 guidance for SHOP same-store cash NOI growth to a range of 15.0% to 18.0% from the previous 13.0% to 16.0%. It reaffirmed its outlook for OMF cash NOI growth of 2.5% to 3.5%. In after-hours trading on Nasdaq, National Healthcare Properties shares rose 0.12 percent higher at $16.05, after closing Wednesday's regular session up 2.95%.

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