National Humanities Center Announces 2022-23 Fellows

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Humanities Center (NHC) is pleased to announce the appointment of 33 Fellows for the academic year 2022–23. These leading scholars will come to the Center from universities and colleges in 16 U.S. states as well as Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Hong Kong, Singapore, and South Africa. Chosen from 592 applicants, they represent humanistic scholarship in African American studies; East Asian studies; education studies; environmental studies; gender and sexuality studies; history; history of art and architecture; Indigenous studies; languages and literature; Latinx studies; Middle East studies; music history and musicology; philosophy; religious studies; and Slavic studies. Each Fellow will work on an individual research project and will have the opportunity to share ideas in seminars, lectures, and conferences at the Center.

These newly appointed Fellows will constitute the forty-fifth class of resident scholars to be admitted since the Center opened in 1978. "We are delighted to support the exciting work of these outstanding scholars," said Robert D. Newman, president and director of the National Humanities Center. "They are a remarkably diverse group whose scholarly expertise spans humanities disciplines. We look forward to welcoming them in the fall as they work on their individual projects and form a dynamic intellectual community."

The National Humanities Center will award over $1,800,000 in fellowship grants to enable the selected scholars to take leave from their normal academic duties and pursue research at the Center. This funding is provided from the Center's endowment and by grants from The Duke Endowment, the Henry Luce Foundation, the UNCF/Mellon Programs, and the National Endowment for the Humanities, as well as contributions from alumni and friends of the Center.

NHC Fellows, 2022–23

Naomi André (Music History and Musicology, University of Michigan )

) David Brakke (Religious Studies, The Ohio State University )

(Religious Studies, The ) Kiu-wai Chu (Environmental Humanities, Nanyang Technological University , Singapore )

, ) Emmanuel David (Gender and Sexuality Studies, University of Colorado Boulder )

(Gender and Sexuality Studies, ) Irving Goh (Languages and Literature, National University of Singapore )

(Languages and Literature, ) Erdağ Göknar (Middle East Studies, Duke University )

) Rowena Xiaoqing He (Interdisciplinary Studies, The Chinese University of Hong Kong )

(Interdisciplinary Studies, The ) Gregg Hecimovich (African American Studies, Furman University )

(African American Studies, ) Karima K. Jeffrey-Legette (African American Studies, Hampton University )

(African American Studies, ) Chin Jou (History, The University of Sydney )

(History, The ) Blair L. M. Kelley (History, North Carolina State University )

(History, ) Martha M. F. Kelly (Slavic Studies, University of Missouri )

(Slavic Studies, ) Thomas M. Lekan (Environmental History, University of South Carolina )

(Environmental History, ) Mariska Leunissen (Philosophy, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill )

(Philosophy, ) Brian Lewis (History, McGill University )

(History, ) Elena Machado Sáez (Latinx Studies, Bucknell University )

) Patricia A. Matthew (Languages and Literature, Montclair State University )

(Languages and Literature, ) Wamuwi Mbao (Cultural Studies, Stellenbosch University)

Andrew McClellan (History of Art and Architecture, Tufts University )

(History of Art and Architecture, ) W. Jason Miller (Languages and Literature, North Carolina State University )

(Languages and Literature, ) Kristi A. Olson (Philosophy, Bowdoin College )

(Philosophy, ) Shailaja Paik (History, University of Cincinnati )

(History, ) Héctor Pérez-Brignoli (History, Universidad de Costa Rica )

) Keith Richotte, Jr. (Indigenous Studies, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill )

(Indigenous Studies, ) Catherine Roach (History of Art and Architecture, Virginia Commonwealth University )

(History of Art and Architecture, ) Jontyle Theresa Robinson (History of Art and Architecture, Tuskegee University )

) Umrao Sethi (Philosophy, Brandeis University )

(Philosophy, ) Geng Song (East Asian Studies, The University of Hong Kong )

(East Asian Studies, The ) Molly Todd (History, Montana State University )

(History, ) Cedric R. Tolliver (Languages and Literature, University of Houston )

(Languages and Literature, ) Nancy Tomes (History, Stony Brook University)

(History, Stony Brook University) Tiffany Willoughby-Herard (African American Studies, University of California, Irvine )

(African American Studies, ) Amy Louise Wood (History, Illinois State University )

