27.01.2022 23:23:07

National Instruments Q4 Profit Rises, Stock Up 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of National Instruments Corp. (NATI) are gaining over 7% in extended trading session on Thursday after the company reported its fourth-quarter results.

Fourth-quarter net income was $40.34 million or $0.30 per share, compared to $4.74 million or $0.04 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $80 million or $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Sales for the quarter rose 14% to $420.6 million from $367.8 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.20 per share on revenues of $404.96 million.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of $0.35 to $0.49 per share and revenues of $385 million to $415 million. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.22 per share on revenues of $393.28 million.

NATI closed Thursday's trading at $38.78, down $1.25 or 3.12%, on the Nasdaq. The stock, however, gained $2.77 or 7.14%, in the after-hours trading.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu National Instruments Corp.mehr Nachrichten