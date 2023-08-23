National Insurance Crime Bureau Names Rich DiZinno as General Counsel

DES PLAINES, Ill., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry's association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, announces Rich DiZinno as the organization's new General Counsel, effective September 1. He previously served as NICB's Vice President, Strategy, Policy, and Government Affairs since 2021.

"During his near twenty-year legal career, Rich has had a broad array of experience in the criminal, civil, policy, and political arenas and has advised principals at the highest level of government and the private sector," said David J. Glawe, NICB's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With Rich's legal acumen, diverse experience, and proven track record of significant accomplishments, I am confident we will continue to build on the successes achieved by the General Counsel's office and Strategy, Policy, and Government Affairs."

Prior to joining NICB, DiZinno served as Associate Deputy Attorney General for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), advising the Deputy Attorney General and Acting Attorney General on the most significant national security matters at DOJ. He has also served as the Chief Counsel for National Security and Crime for the U.S. Senate's Judiciary Committee. Before that, he was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia, having worked in the National Security, Fraud and Public Corruption, and Homicide sections. DiZinno began his legal career at Howrey LLP, a specialty litigation firm in Washington D.C., working on white-collar, antitrust, and complex litigation.

In 2022, DiZinno was nominated by President Biden and received unanimous bipartisan support by the U.S. Senate to serve as a member of the United States Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board (PCLOB).

He received a bachelor's degree from the College of the Holy Cross and a law degree from the George Washington University School of Law.

