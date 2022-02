National insurance rise could mean 1m destitute households in UK, says thinktank

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

NIESR says higher taxes and cost of living squeeze could mean 30% rise in households unable to buy essentialsThe number of UK households classed as destitute could rise by nearly a third to more than 1 million this spring after the government adds an increase in national insurance to the wider cost of living squeeze, a thinktank has warned.The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) urged ministers to reconsider the tax increase after it said destitution – which it defines as an inability to buy basic essentials – could increase by 30% in the next financial year if households are faced with a combination of rising inflation, higher bills and a greater tax burden. Continue reading...