National insurance rise to be reversed from 6 November

Kwasi Kwarteng confirms he is cancelling increase introduced to pay for social care and NHS backlogThe national insurance rise introduced by Boris Johnson’s government will be reversed from 6 November, Kwasi Kwarteng has announced.Ahead of his mini-budget on Friday, the chancellor confirmed that he was cancelling the 1.25-percentage point increase imposed by his predecessor, Rishi Sunak, to pay for social care and dealing with the NHS backlog. Continue reading...