National insurance tax cut: what it means for you

The rise of 1.5p in the pound that employees have been paying since April is being reversedBudgets are like buses these days. You wait ages for one to come along then two arrive at once, making it harder to keep track of your tax affairs. However, one of the few decisions taken by Kwasi Kwarteng that still stands is his reversal of April’s national insurance rise. The tax cut kicked in today and it means nearly 30 million people will on average keep an extra £330 of their pay next year. Continue reading...