National Latino Professional Development Program Launches Through Latino Leadership Institute's Ignite Program

Latinos are a superpower in every sector and industry but barriers remain; new program launching during Hispanic Heritage Month to unlock the full potential of the changing workforce

DENVER, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Latino Leadership Institute (LLI) announced today the launch of Ignite. Designed by Latino leaders for Latino professionals, Ignite is the only Latino leadership development program in the country to combine the unique professional journey of Latinos with a transformative neuroscience-based approach to workplace problem-solving. Ignite provides the technical and social capital to help Latino professionals overcome barriers and challenges to unlock their full leadership potential. Enrollment for the upcoming Fall 2022 programs is now open here .

"We are training leaders for advancement and success by preparing them to bring their full value, talents, and confidence as Latinos to the table. Ignite is based on years of experience and research with Latino leaders, including the barriers we navigate and the leadership strategies we can use to overcome them. Ignite strengthens the social capital among participants by providing opportunities to connect with other Latinos who can relate to their experiences," says Joelle Martinez, president and CEO of the Latino Leadership Institute. "Ignite is a game-changer for the Latino community because it opens access to transformational leadership development to Latinos across the country and in every sector."

Latinos account for nearly 20% of the workforce but only 4% of all executive leadership positions because Latino professionals face unique barriers and challenges in the workplace. According to the Harvard Business Review , 60% of Latino professionals aged 18-34 feel they have been overlooked or intentionally passed by for career advancement opportunities and 76% report that they repress or hide part of their identity and culture because they believe that it will help them advance in their careers.

"I have participated in several leadership programs, but none as rewarding as Ignite. This was the first time my cultural identity was a primary factor. Too often I have felt invisible as a Latino professional but now I feel included, respected, and valued," said Mark Delgado, National Accounts Relationship Manager at Lumen.

National enterprise companies already offer Ignite to their Latino employees. Now Ignite is available both for organizations and individuals. For more information, visit the website here . Registration is now open.

