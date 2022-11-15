National leader in women's health expands to metropolitan Phoenix

Women's Care performs 2.4M patient encounters annually with its network of specialists

PHOENIX & TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's Care , a leading women's healthcare group founded in 1998 and owned by its physician partners, is expanding its national network into Phoenix, AZ, the fastest growing city in America over the past decade. Arizona-based practices, Bella Women's Care, Palm Valley Women's Care, Arizona Women's Health Partners, University OBGYN, Sunrise Women's Healthcare and A New Beginning are now part of Women's Care, which includes practices in Florida, Kentucky and California.

With a 25-year history of providing high-quality obstetrics and gynecology care for patients across the nation, Women's Care is now well positioned to meet the needs of women in the rapidly growing Phoenix metropolitan market. Women's Care providers now perform more than 2.4 million patient encounters and deliver more than 23,000 babies a year, often serving multiple generations of women and growing with patients as they reach life's milestones - from pre-teen to pregnancy to post-menopausal years.

Women's Care's expertise in practice operations allows providers – over 400 nationwide and growing - to focus completely on caring for and producing high-quality outcomes for patients, supported by up to date clinical guidelines and best-in-class data management. Women's Care provides this clinical support and manages the business responsibilities and back-end operations of its practices so physician partners can prioritize delivering high-quality patient care.

Women's Care services include comprehensive pregnancy care, gynecology, and overall women's health. Women's Care encourages and enables women to prioritize their health and wellness, particularly after so many quit their jobs during the recent pandemic, and neglected their own healthcare needs to care for their families. Since March of 2020 in the U.S.:

1 in 5 women report the pandemic had a negative impact on their mental health.

report the pandemic had a negative impact on their mental health. 38% of women skipped preventive health services (annual, routine tests).

skipped preventive health services (annual, routine tests). 23% of women skipped a recommended medical test or treatment.

"A woman's gynecologic care is an integral part of her overall health. Forty-two percent of our patients consider Women's Care their primary care provider. This is a huge vote of confidence in the relationships we build with patients for multiple generations. Our providers foster loyalty by taking a proactive approach to women's health and prioritizing preventive exams and early detection," noted Dr. Helen Kuroki, Chief Medical Officer.

"We believe we are the first women's health physician private practice in the U.S. to create a quantitative measure of patient outcomes based on the six domains of healthcare quality promoted by the Institute of Medicine: safe, timely, efficient, effective, and equitable patient-centered care. We are excited to continue our momentum using this approach for Phoenix-area women," said Dr. Kuroki.

"Women in Phoenix are looking for convenient modern-day wellness care. We make prioritizing care easy by providing patients with a portal to communicate with providers, online scheduling, and multiple locations to visit in Avondale, Gilbert, Mesa and Phoenix. Our expanding network of national experts forms one of the largest U.S. women's health groups to focus on quality metrics measured against national benchmarks," stated Gregory D. Layton, MD, a Women's Care obstetrician-gynecologist in Mesa and regional medical director.

