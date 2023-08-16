National Limousine Association Launches GreenRides Initiative

Limo Authority Leads the Call for Sustainable Ground Transportation Solutions

MARLTON, N.J., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Limousine Association (NLA) – an organization responsible for and dedicated to representing the interests of the chauffeured transportation industry at the global, national, state and local levels – today announces the launch of its GreenRides initiative to promote and implement environmentally responsible practices across the industry. The organization's new GreenRides Committee, co-chaired by Rick Versace, Chief Executive Officer of A1A Airport & Limousine Service and Tiffany Hinton, Chief Operating Officer of Motev, will oversee the initiative, with the goals to reduce emissions, enhance energy efficiency and foster a culture of sustainability among NLA members and the industry at large.

"The numbers are staggering. 92% of respondents in a recent GBTA climate survey said sustainability is a priority for their organization," said Ms. Hinton. "As an industry, we cannot afford to ignore the clear demand for greener business travel. We are taking a stand as an association through the new GreenRides initiative to drive meaningful solutions for sustainable ground transportation."

The GreenRides initiative will consist of several components, including:

Emissions Reduction Program:

Encourage NLA members and the limo industry to transition to low-emission and electric vehicles (EVs) by providing information on incentives, grants and tax credits available for EV and clean fuel adoption.



Collaborate with government agencies and stakeholders to develop charging infrastructure and promote the use of renewable energy sources for charging EVs.



Advocate for the use of other forms of sustainable fuels including biofuels, synthetic fuels like ammonia and methanol, as well as hydrogen.

Sustainable Fleet Management:

Establish guidelines for fleet management practices that prioritize energy efficiency, regular vehicle maintenance and eco-friendly technologies.



Promote the use of advanced vehicle telematics and route optimization systems to minimize fuel consumption and improve operational efficiency.



Support the adoption of eco-friendly materials and practices in vehicle maintenance and cleaning, such as waterless car wash techniques and environmentally friendly cleaning products.

Data Collection and Reporting:

Liaise with industry partners and regulatory bodies to develop standardized sustainability metrics and reporting frameworks for the ground transportation sector.



Build a data-sharing platform to collect and analyze sustainability data, enabling NLA members to track their progress, identify areas for improvement and benchmark against industry standards.



Conduct regular sustainability assessments and provide guidance to NLA members on setting and achieving sustainability goals.

Education and Awareness:

Organize educational workshops, webinars and conferences to raise awareness about sustainable practices and technologies in the ground transportation industry.



Develop training programs and certification courses focused on sustainable driving techniques, eco-friendly vehicle maintenance, and customer education on sustainable transportation choices.



Engage with educational institutions to integrate sustainability principles into transportation-related curricula.

Collaboration and Partnerships:

Forge partnerships with industry associations, government agencies, and automakers to collectively address sustainability challenges and promote best practices.



Advocate for supportive policies and regulations that incentivize sustainable practices, such as tax incentives for low-emission vehicles, funding for charging infrastructure, and research and development grants for sustainable technologies.



Participate in industry conferences, forums and working groups to share knowledge, exchange ideas and collaborate on innovative solutions for sustainable mobility.

Through the GreenRides initiative, the NLA and its members will actively contribute to reducing the environmental impact of the ground transportation industry while demonstrating a commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices.

For more information about the National Limousine Association, please visit www.limo.org .

About the National Limousine Association

The National Limousine Association is an organization responsible for and dedicated to representing the interests of the ground transportation industry at the global, national, state, and local level. It is the unified voice of this industry – linking transportation industry professionals from owners and operators to suppliers, manufacturers, regional and state limousine associations. With nearly 1,000 NLA members, the Association is committed to exceeding expectations with regards to professionalism, transportation efficiency and safe riding.

