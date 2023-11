National living wage to rise by almost 10% to £11.44 an hour

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt says earnings of full-time workers will rise by £1,800 a year next spring as a the result of moveNearly 3 million low-paid workers will receive a pay increase of almost 10% next spring after the chancellor announced an increase in the national living wage to £11.44 an hour.Jeremy Hunt said the earnings of full-time workers would rise by £1,800 a year as a result of a move that the Low Pay Commission (LPC) said met the 2019 Conservative pledge to end poverty pay in the UK. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel