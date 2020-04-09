National Park Foundation to Unveil New Instagram Stickers for National Park Week

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing efforts to bring parks to people digitally, the National Park Foundation (NPF) is releasing a new collection of Instagram stickers this coming Thursday, April 16, timed with the #FindYourPark Twitter chat at 1:00 PM ET.

"Parks inspire all of us," said NPF President and CEO Will Shafroth. "From the comfort of your home, wherever you are, we want you to feel connected to these treasured places. The National Park Foundation and our partners are excited to continue engaging people with parks digitally in new and innovative ways."

In partnership with its Find Your Park/Encuentra Tu Parque premier partners Budweiser, HanesBrands, L.L.Bean, Nature Valley, Subaru, and Union Pacific Railroad, NPF is sharing three great ideas for celebrating National Park Week wherever you are:

Join NPF, the National Park Service, the Department of the Interior, and Find Your Park partners for a Twitter chat on at . Join the conversation about celebrating national parks using the hashtags #FindYourPark and #NationalParkWeek. Bring your tweets to life – From April 16 through 26 , a special limited-time park ranger emoji will appear alongside #FindYourPark, #EncuentraTuParque, #FindYourVirtualPark, and #NationalParkWeek on Twitter. It's a crowd favorite that is only available for a short time, so use it while you can!

From , a special limited-time park ranger emoji will appear alongside #FindYourPark, #EncuentraTuParque, #FindYourVirtualPark, and #NationalParkWeek on Twitter. It's a crowd favorite that is only available for a short time, so use it while you can! Get stuck on national parks – Beginning April 16 , search for National Park Week or National Park Foundation in the stickers function of Instagram Stories to find brand new national park-themed digital stickers, the perfect companion when sharing national park memories.

But the fun doesn't end there. Nature Valley, Subaru of America, and Union Pacific Railroad have some additional tips for national park champions across the country.

"Rediscover the joy of nature in your own backyard," said Nature Valley Director of Marketing Scott Baldwin. "Tune into the PARKTRACKS soundtrack while engaging in a fun nature-inspired scavenger hunt or game of I Spy!"

"Challenge your friends to come up with the most creative way to promote the Leave No Trace principles and #DontFeedTheLandfills initiative," said Subaru of America, Inc. Senior Vice President of Marketing Alan Bethke. "Keeping our parks pristine is an important job that we can all help to support and making these practices a habit is beneficial to parks and the people that love them."

"Experience what it's like to have park ranger knowledge with National Park Service's free downloadable Junior Ranger activity booklets," said Union Pacific Railroad Chief Administrative Officer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Relations Scott Moore. "And, stay tuned because soon they'll be releasing a new booklet all about trains and railroads!"

Visit www.nationalparkweek.org for more information and additional ideas for celebrating.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL PARK FOUNDATION

The National Park Foundation is the official charity of America's national parks and nonprofit partner to the National Park Service. Chartered by Congress in 1967, the National Park Foundation raises private funds to help protect more than 84 million acres of national parks through critical conservation and preservation efforts and connect all Americans with their incomparable natural landscapes, vibrant culture, and rich history. Find out more and become a part of the national park community at www.nationalparks.org.

